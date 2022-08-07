AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan joins BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:32 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Source: Twitter/Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan Kumar, who resigned from the party and primary membership of the party in protest against what he described as the autocratic functioning of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A Revanth Reddy, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Sunday.

He joined the saffron party in the presence of party general secretary and Telangana Affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders.

Interacting with media persons, he said he worked as a slave in the Congress party but after Revanth Reddy became PCC president, caste and money become more crucial in the party and there was no recognition for hard working party workers.

He joined the BJP since he was unable to cope up with the situation in the Congress under the leadership of Revanth Reddy.