Aid for fire mishap victims in Mulugu

Minister Satyavathi Rathod meets victims at Shanigakunta village in Mulugu.

Mulugu: Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod has promised to get double bedroom houses constructed to all the victims whose houses were gutted in a fire accident at Shanigakunta village of Mangapet mandal in the district.

She visited the village and consoled the victims on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that a model colony would be developed in place of the gutted houses in the name of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao through the Nirmaan NGO.

She also promised that the education and other official certificates destroyed in the fire mishap would be re-issued by the concerned departments.

The Minister also announced Rs 25,000 ex gratia to each family by the Tribal Welfare Department, and Rs 15,000 ex-gratia from the Revenue Department.

“Each woman and child victim will get Rs 10,000 assistance from the Women and Child Welfare Department. Besides, makeshift shelter arrangements will also be made for each family immediately,” she announced.

The victims were also assured of getting help under the Economic Support Scheme from the government. While several NGOs helped the victims, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has provided them with mattresses, sarees, dhotis, bedsheets and other essential items.

The ITDA is also serving food to the victims. ZP chairman K Jagadish, District Collector Krishna Aditya and others accompanied the Minister.

