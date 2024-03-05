Congress committed to development of Hyderabad’s old city, says Shabbir Ali

Shabbir Ali was in- charge minister for Hyderabad city in the last Congress-led government in the undivided State and was involved in the Hyderabad Metro and ORR projects.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 5 March 2024, 03:50 PM

Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Jeddah: The Congress party is committed to the comprehensive development of Hyderabad city and expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail network was part of it, said Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Advisor to the Telangana government on SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

Claiming that the Hyderabad Metro Rail was the brainchild of Congress party, initiated in its previous term in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he said the MGBS to Falakunma Corridor was now taken up by the Congress government. Speaking with ‘Telangana Today’ in Saudi Arabia, where he is on a personal visit, he alleged that the ambitious project was delayed for a decade during the tenure of the previous government.

Also Read Hyderabad old city Metro Rail foundation stone to be laid on March 8

Shabbir Ali was in- charge minister for Hyderabad city in the last Congress-led government in the undivided State and was involved in the Hyderabad Metro and ORR projects. Parts of the Old City developed through Bandlaguda connectivity to ORR started by the Congress government would also now develop with more connectivity, he said.

He added that the alignment proposed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Falakunuma route to the Airport, would change the very dynamics of Old City’s development as it passes through Darulshifa – Purani Haveli – Etebarchowk – Alishahkotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad, mostly underdeveloped areas of the Old City. The new alignment would also ease traffic congestion to the airport, he said.

Pointing out that the State government enhanced budget allocation for the State Haj committee from Rs.2 crore to Rs.3 crore, Shabbir Ali said experienced Muslim leaders were nominated to head State government entities such as the Urdu Academy, Wakf Board, Minorities Finance Corporation etc.