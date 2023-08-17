AIIMS Bibinagar, AIIMS Bhopal identify potential therapeutic target for asthma

In a joint study by faculty of the AIIMS Bibinagar and Bhopal, it was found that asthma is associated with serum levels of IL-33 and correlated with the level of IgE and absolute eosinophil count.

According to a press release from AIIMS Bibinagar, over 30 million people in India have asthma, but only 70 percent of them have a diagnosis. In the study, Researchers have explored the role of IL-33 in asthma pathophysiology. IL-33 is mainly released by necrosis of airway epithelial cells and activate mast cell that trigger the severity of Asthma . This study demonstrated that asthma is associated with serum levels of IL-33 and correlated with the level of IgE and absolute eosinophil count. Furthermore, IL-33 could play an important role in the clinical investigation of asthma.

The research work was conducted by Associate professor in Biochemistry of Bibinagar AIIMs Dr. Rohit Saluja and doctors from microbiology department of Bhopal AIIMS.