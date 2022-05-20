AIIMS-Bibinagar in poor condition, offers medical services similar to PHC

Published Date - 05:42 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: A handful of patients waiting for their treatment at the out-patient services, just three in-patients undergoing treatment in the 100-bed ward and not a single surgery performed in the recent past. A visit to the much-hyped All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar in the district, portrays the sorry state of affairs, reflecting the Centre’s discrimination towards Telangana.

Despite the State government handing over a 22 acre campus with completely constructed buildings, the union government appears to have failed to cater to the needs of people of Telangana through the AIIMS-Bibinagar campus. The hospital not only lacks several important equipment, but also has nearly half of the posts of doctors, nurses and other staff vacant.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the campus twice amid much fanfare and reviewed the activities, but there has been no major support from the Centre. Ever since the Centre announced AIIMS at Bibinagar, the facility received just Rs 23.85 crore against the budgetary allocation of Rs 1,028 crore till the budget year of 2021-22. While the Centre wanted to make the facility fully operational by 2022, there has been no major progress till date.

In May 2020, the Telangana government had allocated over 201 acres to AIIMS-Bibinagar for its expansion. But there has been no response from the union government in this regard as well.

Health Minister T Harish Rao who visited the AIIMS-Bibinagar campus on Friday, expressed strong displeasure over medical services and infrastructure developed at the hospital. After inspecting the facility, Harish Rao told mediapersons that the State government has handed over constructed buildings in 22 acres of land at Bibinagar to the Centre for development of AIIMS after formation of Telangana State.

“Unfortunately, the Out Patients (OP) wing, which was setup by the State government earlier with Rs 45 lakh for NIMS-Bibinagar is presently extending basic medical services to the people. Not a single building or new facility came up in after it was handed over to the Centre for AIIMS facility in the last three years,” he said. Even the blood bank and the operation theatre were not set up, which indicates the Centre’s negligence towards development of AIIMS in Telangana State.

He questioned whether union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy who represents Telangana had no responsibility to bring the matter to the notice of the Centre. The State government would write a letter to the union Health Minister on the poor condition of AIIMS-Bibinagar.

According to him, 212 medical students of three batches of MBBS were pursuing courses in Bibinagar AIIMS. However, they had no facility to learn medical procedures. Keeping in mind the interests of the students, the State government has also linked area hospital of Bhongir with AIIMS to facilitate the students to learn procedures.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that the AIIMS is extending health services similar to just Primary Health Centre (PHC). Government medical colleges at Suryapet and Siddipet, which started around the same period of launching of Bibinagar AIIMS, have state-of-the-art buildings now,” he added.

Bibinagar AIIMS Director Dr Vikas Bhatia, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Pylla Shekar Reddy and Gadari Kishore Kumar were also present.