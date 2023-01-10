Aim for best results in Class 10: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Siddipet: Assuring all support to headmasters of Government High Schools in Siddipet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon them to repeat last year’s board examination performance.

The district had stood first in the State in the 2021-22 Class 10 board examinations by scoring a pass percentage of 97.85 percent. Speaking at a review meeting on the preparation by Class 10 students for the board examination on Tuesday, Rao declared a prize money of Rs.10,000 to each of the students who get 10 GPA besides giving Rs.25,000 to schools which score 100 percent results this year.

With an objective to monitor the progress of each and every Class 10 student on a regular basis, the Minister suggested each teacher and public representative adopt 10 students each.

Digital content for Class 10 students:

Harish Rao said the district administration was preparing digital content for Class 10 students which would help the students better prepare for the examinations. Apart from preparing material for the students, the Minister said that there would be a QR code in each chapter.

The students can access digital content designed for exclusively board examinations for each chapter. He said that the material and digital content will be made available for over 10,000 10th-class students in the district.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, MLC Farooq Hussain and others were present.