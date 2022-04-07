AIMIM delegation meets Police Commissioner CV Anand

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:04 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: A delegation of MLAs and MLCs from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen met Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday and submitted a representation asking to allow business establishments to run till late night hours during the Ramzan month.

The delegation led by AIMIM general secretary and Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri told the Commissioner that as a practice, authorities do allow business establishments to remain open till the wee hours of the next day during Ramzan.

“People who are fasting have a predawn meal, hence hotels are open to serve food to them. Commercial establishments in markets also run till late in the night to facilitate shoppers,” Quadri said, adding that the Commissioner had assured them that markets would be allowed to run till the wee hours of the next day and that there would be no forceful closure of establishments at midnight.

