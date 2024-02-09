AIMIM flood leader Akbaruddin Owaisi voices concern over food adulteration

Published Date - 9 February 2024

Hyderabad: Voicing concern over the dreadful practices of food adulteration that had become a growing menace in the city, AIMIM flood leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday wanted the government to focus on the detrimental effects caused by the malady on human health.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, he said the high incidence of cancer and other serious health issues being reported among the residents of the city owed to adulteration of foods.

He said rice, toothpaste and certain drugs people were using had become unsafe because of the adulteration problem. Even ganja chocolates were coming to the city from the neighbouring States.

He wanted the vicinity of schools and all places of worship to be free from wine shops and pan shops. No more such establishments should be allowed to be set up near Masjids, temples and churches.

He also appealed to the government to focus attention to increasing pollution in the city. The AIMIM leader urged the government to allow the fruit market to be established temporarily in the Wakf lands near Pahadishareef in the city.

It could be shifted to the proposed new fruit market once it came up with all facilities. Owaisi also thanked the government for its new plans to extend the Metro Rail to the Old City and insisted that more areas in the Old City were opened up with the expansion of the project.