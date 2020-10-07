AIMIM party workers stage dharna at Begum Bazaar

The trouble started after GHMC authorities started construction of a public toilet after demolishing an old structure at a spot abutting a graveyard and a mosque

Published: 5:25 pm

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Feelkhana in Begum Bazaar on Wednesday afternoon when AIMIM party workers staged a dharna protesting against the construction of a public toilet. The police took into preventive custody 15 persons who were staging the protest.

The trouble started after GHMC authorities started construction of a public toilet after demolishing an old structure at a spot abutting a graveyard and a mosque.

On Tuesday, some persons erected a gate at the graveyard to stop the construction following which the Begum Bazaar police took them into custody after registering a case.

On Wednesday the GHMC contractor resumed the construction work. On coming to know about it, AIMIM party leader, Rahmath Baig along with some party workers descended on the spot and protested the construction of the public toilet. The party workers along with local people sat on a protest dharna on the road. As a preventive measure the police took them into custody and shifted them to different police stations.

Following the incident the police presence was beefed up in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

