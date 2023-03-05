AINU organizes ‘Kidney Run’ in Hyderabad

Nearly 1000 health enthusiasts participated in ‘AINU Kidney Run’ at Gachibowli sports complex

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Hyderabad: Nearly 1000 care givers, health enthusiasts and amateur runners from Hyderabad participated in ‘AINU Kidney Run’ at Gachibowli sports complex on Sunday.

Organised to mark the upcoming World Kidney Day, which falls on March 9, the run consisting of 5K and 10K events was held organized by the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Hitec City.

Dr. Deepak Ragoori, Urologist, AINU said, “Kidneys are vital organs in the human body, and many people ignore their importance in maintaining proper health. It is important for individuals with diabetes who to ensure they monitor their kidneys health regularly. The kidney run is aimed at spreading awareness on kidney health.

The number of diabetic patients in the country is increasing at a rapid pace, and it is important that people are made aware of the risks to ensure the country does not become home for maximum number of diabetic patients in the world, AINU Nephrologists said.