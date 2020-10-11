AIR-Adilabad celebrates 34th anniversary

Programme head and director of the station S Sumanaspathi, in a press statement, said that two exclusive programmes titled ‘Itlasutha’ (This way also) and ‘Katha Indam’ (Let’s listen to a tale) would be broadcast to mark the occasion from October 12.

Adilabad: All India Radio’s (AIR) Adilabad Station, known for promoting and protecting authentic Telangana slang and reflecting linguistic and cultural diversity of the State, is going to celebrate its 34th anniversary on Tuesday.

Programme head and director of the station S Sumanaspathi, in a press statement, said that two exclusive programmes titled ‘Itlasutha’ (This way also) and ‘Katha Indam’ (Let’s listen to a tale) would be broadcast to mark the occasion from October 12. Warangal author Varigonda Kantha Rao will read out his literary work Mahabharatham on Tuesday 9.30 pm as part of ‘Itlasutha’ programme. ‘Katha Indam’, meant for school children, airs short tales, he explained.

The director further said that ‘vocal for our local’ was the motto of the station. Accordingly, many programmes being aired by the public broadcaster have been evoking good response from audiences belonging to the district and those settled in several parts of the globe. He cited Ambatalla Sangathulu (Morning Matters), Iga Inundri (Lo, Listen), Muchata (Chit-chat), Panam Payilam (Take care of self), and Singidi (Rainbow) programmes that not only reflect local culture, but anchors use native dialect.

The station became operational on October 12 of 1986. It had migrated to FM broadcasting on 15th of August, 2015. Since then it has established an image as the only radio station and Television airing all its programmes in chaste Telangana Telugu dialect, thus enticing itself to the audiences. One can access programmes on All India Radio LIVE mobile application which can be downloaded on.

