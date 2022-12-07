Airport Express Metro Rail project: Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad: In view of the foundation stone laying event of Airport Express Metro Rail project to be held at Raheja Mindspace junction in Madhapur on Friday, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings between 7.30 am to 12 noon.

Traffic congestion points:

*Kavuri Hills towards Cyber Towers.

*KPHB towards Cyber Towers

*Hitex junction towards Cyber Towers.

*Cyber towers to Kothaguda.

*TCS junction towards Cyber Towers.

*NIA towards SBI Parvathnagar.

*Neeru’s junction towards Parvathnagar.

*Moinabad towards Himayathsagar road.

*Tipukhan Bridge towards TSPA road.

*Narsingi towards TSPA both service roads.

*Rajendranagar towards TSPA road.

* ORR Exit No.18 all toll booths.

Alternative routes:

*Nector gardens – I-Labs – ITC Kohinoor- NCB and Khajaguda.

* Metal Charminar – CII junction – Kothaguda – left turn – Gachibowli.

* TCS junction –Cyber towers –COD junction– Nector garden – I-Lab – ITC beside road towards NCB and Khajaguda.

*TSPA – Narsingi Rotary – Gachibowli or Langar Houz.

* Narsingi Rotary–1 – Taramati Baramati – Tipukhan Bridge – Bandlaguda – Kalimandir.

* Kalimandir Y-Junction – Lords College – Himayathsagar village – TSPA Rotary

* Rajendranagar ORR Tollgate – Rajendranagar village – Budwel village – Kismathpur village – Kalimandir.