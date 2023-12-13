AIS hosts International Conference on Information Systems in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Association for Information Systems (AIS) hosted the International Conference on Information Systems (ICIS) 2023 in Hyderabad. The conference attracted the top research papers in the field, and their authors, from around the world for Invaluable networking and research experience.

“The conference theme, ‘Rising Like a Phoenix: Reshaping Human Endeavors with Digital Technologies,’ echoed our commitment to exploring the transformative potential of AI,” said Conference Chair, Rahul De, Ph.D., Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

At the global conference that took place for the first time in India, Hyderabad, participants witnessed the prowess of Indian IT, and cultural ethos combined with an enriching series of panel discussions, papers, and insights into the latest advancements in information systems across sectors.

The four-day conference saw participation from 45 countries and over 1000 participants represented by Information Systems researchers, academics, Industries, and professionals across sectors.

Dr. Abhijit Banerjee, a Nobel laureate joined the list of global leaders and academic luminaries at event and Dr. Bhaskar Ghosh, Chief Strategy Officer, Accenture Global, received the prestigious AIS Leadership Excellence Award.