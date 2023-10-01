Ajay Maken appointed Congress’ new treasurer

Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

File Photo of Congress leader Ajay Maken

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday appointed its senior leader Ajay Maken as the new treasurer replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.

“Congress president has appointed Ajay Maken as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect,” party general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

“The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal,” the statement further said.

Bansal was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel.