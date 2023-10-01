Sunday, Oct 1, 2023
By Sandeep Erukala
Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sun - 1 October 23
Ajay Maken appointed Congress’ new treasurer
File Photo of Congress leader Ajay Maken

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday appointed its senior leader Ajay Maken as the new treasurer replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

“Congress president has appointed Ajay Maken as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect,” party general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

“The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal,” the statement further said.

Bansal was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel.

