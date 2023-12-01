Ajesh’s ton goes in vain

In another match, Satyam Colts defeated SUCC by massive 10 wickets
Hyderabad: K Ajesh hit an unbeaten 108 but his side Lal Bahadur PG lost to Chums XI by 37 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad, on Friday.
In another match, Satyam Colts defeated SUCC by massive 10 wickets.
Brief Scores: SUCC 83 in 34.2 overs (K Parushuram 3/20, V Yashmith Reddy 4/6) lost to Satyam Colts 84/0 in 10 overs; Chums XI 251/6 in 45 overs (Krishna Jaiswal 55) bt Lal Bahadur PG 214/7 in 45 overs (K Ajesh 108no).