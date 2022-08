Akhil, Arnav hog limelight in Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Akhil, Arnav

Hyderabad: B Naga Akhil Charan of Kakinada and Arnav Pradhan from Hyderabad bagged top honours in the juniors and open categories respectively in the Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Akhil Charan won the tournament with 12 points from as many rounds, while Suhaas Kuppili settled for second place with 10 points. Purav Khandelwal secured third spot with 9.5 points in the juniors category.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad boy Arnav clinched the open category title with 10 points. Ajjesh from Chennai and Kartavya Anadkat of Ahmedabad settled for second and third places with 9.5 points each.

Results: Open category top ten places: 1 Arnav Pradhan, 2 Ajjesh, 3 Kartavya Anadkat, 4 KVK Karthik, 5 Aaron Sanju Thomas, 6 Arvind Iyer, 7 Ishaan Das, 8 Sai Vikas, 9 KV Vasista Ramanarao, 10 Maruthimohan;

Juniors category top ten places: 1 Naga Akhil Charan B, 2 Suhas Kuppili, 3 Purav Khandelwal, 4 Neerav Vishal, 5 Shreyan Bag, 6 Allen Varghese Tom, 7 Adhyaya Banerjee, 8 P Harshith, 9 Arnav Gupta 10 Ratan Venkaatesh;

Age Group Winners:

U-15 Boys: 1 Sistla Pranav, 2 PSS Ritvik;

Girls: 1 Asma Maryam Begum, 2 Naannya Pippalla;

U-13: Boys: 1 Soumith Akarsh Uppala, 2 Shuvang Pran Kashyap;

Girls: 1 Rose Sanju Thomas, 2 SaanviNaveen;

U-11: Boys: 1 Jowett Jibin, 2 Arjun Somani;

Girls: 1 Lasya Tummapudi, 2 Sisika Borelli;

U-9: Boys: 1 Ayaan Arora, 2 Anant Somani;

Girls: 1 Nischita Naveen, 2 Neha Sanvi;

U-7: Boys: 1 Uttam Surya Sai Naidu, 2 Mahadev Krishna Kola;

Girls: 1 Aadya Mehta;

Best Woman: Rithika Edula.