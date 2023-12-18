Jwala Gutta launches women’s cricket academy in Hyderabad

The former shuttler revealed that the academy will be a residential campus dedicated to unearth the talent in women’s cricket

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Former badminton player Jwala Gutta launched an exclusive cricket academy for women at her Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence at the Sujatha School in Moinabad, on Monday.

The former shuttler revealed that the academy will be a residential campus dedicated to unearth the talent in women’s cricket. “The coaching academy will have professional coaches of international standards. The admissions are open and seats will be allotted on first-come, first-serve basis,” she revealed. She also lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for match fee for women cricketer on par with men.

Also Read Aditya to lead Hyderabad Jr team for Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad Jr National Cricket League