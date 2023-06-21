Akshaini, Jayant hog limelight at Telangana State Shooting championship

Turuga Akshaini hogged limelight winning five medals in the IX Telangana State Shooting championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Turuga Akshaini with her medals.

Hyderabad: Turuga Akshaini hogged limelight winning five medals in the IX Telangana State Shooting championship that concluded at the SATS Shooting Range, Gachibowli on Wednesday.

Akshani clinched the gold medals in the 25m pistol junior women and 25m women categories while bagged silver medals in the 10m pistol junior women, 10m pistol youth women, 10m pistol sub-youth women individual categories.

Vishwa Jayanth also had good outing winning four medals – three gold and a silver. He won top honours in the 10m pistol junior men, 10m pistol youth men, 10m pistol sub-youth men individual categories and a silver medal in the 10m pistol men individual category.

Also sharing the limelight was Veekshith Veer Reddy Anneda who won three bronze medals. He took third place in 10m air pistol events in youth, sub-youth and junior categories.

Results:

50m Rifle Prone Championship Men Individual: 1. Abid Ali Khan 592/600, 2. Mohd Abdul Khalique Khan Mustafa Khan 588/600, 3. Kuthadi Agastya Sai Kumar 582/600;

50m Rifle Prone Championship Women Individual: 1. Raja Sagi Sri Apoorva 578/600; 2. Chitukulla Madhavi 578/600, 3.Mounika Reddy Chandiri 571-/600;

50m Rifle Prone Championship Junior Men Individual: 1. Mohd Abdul khalique Khan Mustafa Khan 588/600, 2.Rohit Kaviti 580/600,3. Manideep Jetta 579/600;

50m Rifle Prone Championship Junior Women Individual: 1. Raja Sagi Sri Apoorva 578/600,2. Homanshika Reddy Pullagurla 568/600,3. Chennupalli Pranathi 567/600;

50m Rifle Prone Championship Senior Masters’ Men Individual : 1. Manideep Jetta 560/600, 2. Eta Raj Kumar 555/600, 3. Kuthadi Agastya Sai Kumar 554/600;

50m Rifle Prone Championship Masters’ Men Individual: 1. Ahmed Abdul Haq Khan 567/600, 2. Mohammed Hassan Shareef 561/600, 3. Bharat Pasupuleti 554/600;

50m Rifle 3 Position Championship Women Individual: 1. Homanshika Reddy Pullagurla 550/600, 2. Mounika Reddy Chandiri 530/600, 3. Goundla Kavya 514/600;

50m Rifle 3 Position Championship Junior Men Individual: 1. Manideep Jetta 560/600, 2. Rohit Kaviti 552/600, 3. Karthik Krishna Alapati 531/600;

50m Rifle 3 Position Championship Junior Women Individual: 1. Homanshika Reddy Pullagurla 550/600, 2. Goundla Kavya 514/600;

23 Open Sight Rifle Prone Championship 50m Men Individual: 1. Katipally Raj Kumar 488/600, 2. Abhilash Reddy Kothapally 455/600;

10m Pistol Championship Men Individual: 1. Gangadari Saidulu 378/400, 2. Boinapally Venkata Vishwa Jayanth 374/400, 3. Prasanna Kumar Alluri 367/400;

10m Pistol Championship Women Individual: 1. Nandini Sugandh 371/400, 2. Bonagni Sravanthi 371/400, 3. B Vaishnavi 370/400;

10m Pistol Championship Junior Men Individual: 1. Boinapally Venkata Vishwa Jayanth 374/400, 2. Mohammed Ahsaan Ul Raaziq 368/400, 3. Veekshith Veer Reddy Anneda 551/400;

10m Pistol Championship Junior Women Individual: 1. B Vaishnavi 370/400, 2.Turaga Akshaini 370/400, 3. Leisha Kiran

Also Read Special Olympics World Games: Telangana swimmer Siddhanth clinches bronze in 25 metre freestyle event