Focus on development of handball in India: Jagan Mohan Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: A day after the Sports Ministry gave green signal to the Handball Association of India (HAI) as the official body to run the sport in the country, the secretary general Jagan Mohan Rao said that their focus now is on developing the game in the country.

The development comes after Digvijay Chautala was elected as the president of HAI and Jagan Mohan as its secretary general, ending a longstanding impasse over running of the sport following the Indian Olympic Association’s intervention.

Jagan Mohan said that they will develop a blueprint for the game’s progress in the country. “Our immediate focus is on the Asian Games. We will make sure that Indian teams will prepare well for the continental event. We will also introduce handball in the National Games again. We have conducted the Premier Handball League successfully and will also conduct a handball league for women in the future,” said Jagan Mohan.

Meanwhile, State Ministers K Harish Rao, V Srinivas Goud, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, SATS chairman E Anjaneya Goud and others congratulated Jagan Mohan on HAI getting official recognition.