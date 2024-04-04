Alaya F advocates for return of platform shoes, dislikes ‘tiny heels’

By IANS Updated On - 4 April 2024, 03:18 PM

Mumbai: Actress Alaya F has talked about a fashion trend she would like to bring back and said it would be “platform shoes and heels”.

The actress also shared that she is “obsessed” with platform sneakers and wears them all the time.

Talking to IANS about style, Alaya said: “A fashion trend that I would like to bring back is platform shoes. Proper platform heels. I think Gen-Z’s are bringing platform sneakers that I love. I am obsessed with platform sneakers.”

“I wear platform sneakers all the time and now that it is back in fashion there are so many options for nice platform sneakers,” she added.

The 26-year-old actress reveals why she is happy to see “platform heels” coming back to the spotlight.

“Although we are also seeing platform heels sort of coming back to the spotlight because I love a nice big heel. There’s nothing that irritates me more than those really tiny heels. What is the point of it also? So, yeah, nice big chunky heels (is what I like).”