All eyes on Secunderabad

Home to various communities, the Assembly constituency has witnessed significant development of infrastructure

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 07:40 AM, Wed - 15 November 23

BRS candidate T Padma Rao greets people during an election campaign in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Assembly constituency, the cosmopolitan twin of Hyderabad, is home to various communities drawn from across the country, with several families even residing here since the pre-Independence era, is set to witness a tussle for political dominance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Geographically located very close to Hyderabad district and linking other major regions in the State capital to Hitec City on one side and Uppal, LB Nagar, and Vanasthalipuram on the other side, the core regions of Secunderabad, in the last few years, witnessed a lot of activities related to the development of infrastructure. Apart from the recent launch of the Tukaramgate RUB with a cost of Rs 40 crore, the region saw the construction of new government school buildings, the improvement of basic amenities, and the establishment of the new hospital at Sithaphalmandi.

Compared to previous years, the 2023 Assembly elections have generated a lot of interest among the local population. This year, Secunderabad Assembly has recorded a significant jump in the number of registered electors. While in the 2018 Assembly elections, the number of registered eligible electors was 2,37,955, this year, the number jumped to over 2,46,893.

Traditionally, the voter turnout at Secunderabad Assembly constituency has hovered between 55 percent and 57 percent in the elections. This year, however, going by the number of eligible new electors, the percentage of voter turnout is expected to increase. The municipal divisions that fall under the Secunderabad Assembly constituency include Addagutta, Mettuguda, Sithaphalmandi, Osmania University, Tarnaka, Chilkalguda, Warasiguda, Parsiguta, Tukaramgate and Boudhanagar.