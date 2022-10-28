All India Brahma Samaj conference to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The All India Brahma Samaj’s 131st conference will be held on October 29 and 30 at Kuchi Bhavan, Eden Bagh here in the city.

The theme of this conference will be Nurture the future, to create a platform that will help formulate action plans, to spread more awareness among children and youth of the Brahmo principles and their implementation over the next five years.

Justice G. Chandraiah will be starting the conference on October 29 and around 150 delegates from various states of India apart from Bangladesh will be attending the conference. More than 250 school children from across the country will also attend and receive awards. Brahmopasanas, sangeetopasanas, bhajans, quizzes, and entertainment programs have also been arranged.