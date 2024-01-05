All India Padmashali Sangham sought Rs 1000 cr budget for handloom sector

Hyderabad: Appealing to the State government for extending due priority for the welfare of the weavers’ community, the All India Padmashali Sangham on Friday wanted the government to consider allocation of Rs 1000 crores for the development of the handloom sector in the State.

At a round table conference organised by the organisation at Padmashali Bhavan, the speakers sought five per cent exemption on handlooms from GST as assured by Rahul Gadhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Adopting a resolution to this effect, the organisation adopted a resolution demanding the government to come out with a new hand looms policy while continuing the programmes of the previous government.

The association leaders insisted that the community should be given due consideration in the nominated posts also. They all demanded that the candidature of E Anil Kumar should be considered by the Congress Party for nomination in the MLC elections.

They also demanded the government to conduct elections to the weavers cooperative societies without any further delay. They insisted that the dues of the handloom cooperative societies should be cleared immediately.

Funds should be allocated to Telangana Handloom Development Corporation which should in turn strive for enhancing the employment opportunities for the handloom workers, they stressed.

They also wanted the government to help enhance the age limit to 80 years for implementing the wavers insurance.

They demanded waiver of the loans given to the weavers forthwith. Yerra Madavenkanna, President of the weavers wing of the society presided over the meeting.