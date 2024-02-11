Kamkole PHC will start functioning by Dasara: Minister Raja Narasimha

The health department will operate the PHC by appointing doctors, nurses and other staff within 8 months, said Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 07:30 PM

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha laying a foundation for ZP High School new building at Pedda Chelmada in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha said the government would complete the construction of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kamkole by Dasara.

Addressing the gathering after laying a foundation for the PHC at Kamkole in Munipally mandal on Sunday, the Health Minister said the health department will operate the PHC by appointing doctors, nurses and other staff within 8 months. Visiting Munipally mandal, which falls under Andole Constituency, the Minister also laid the foundation for a new Zilla Parishad High School building at Pedda Chelmada village with an outlay of Rs 4.35 crore. He also laid the foundation for renovation works of the Model School Munipally with an outlay of Rs 65 lakh apart from granting Rs 60 lakh for the remaining works of the girls’ hostel.

DEO Venkateshwarlu, EE Srinivas Reddy, RDO Ravindar Reddy, DM&HO Dr Gayathri Devi and others were present.