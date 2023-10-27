Foreigners Celebrate Telangana’s Bathukamma Festival | International Female Motorcycling Community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:07 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Garbed in their riding gear, eight foreign women embarked on a nine-day motorcycle tour, traversing through rural Telangana and experiencing the vibrant Bathukamma festivities. Organized by Free W, an international female motorcycling community, and locally supported by Jai Bharati’s MOWO, this group rode through Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Warangal, and Pochampally and covered an 1800-kilometer stretch.