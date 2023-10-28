TSRTC expects revenue exceeding Rs 200 cr this Dasara

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:28 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: This Dasara season, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is expecting to earn around Rs.25 crore more than its last year festive season collection of Rs.195 crore. The officials said the earning would easily surpass Rs.200 crore mark by October end.

The corporation operated a total of 5,500 special buses across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for citizens going to neighbouring States to celebrate Dasara festival. Compared to last year, 1,302 more special buses have been arranged this year.

For the convenience of passengers, special buses have been made available from MGBS, JBS and all pick-up points across the city. These services were operated without taking extra charges. On the occasion of the festival, special buses were run for 11 days from October 13 to 24 and services were also operated for returning passengers.

On normal days, RTC earns between Rs.12 crore to Rs.13 crore on average per day. But during Dasara season, the earnings went up by an additional Rs.2 crore to Rs.3 crore each day. On the festival day alone, it is learnt that Rs.19 crore was earned.

This time, TSRTC has also made dynamic pricing system available and passengers going to places like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Chennai had to pay fare as per it.

“The complete figures and estimate is not yet obtained. But, we are expecting a good surge in the income when compared to the last year,” said a senior TSRTC official.