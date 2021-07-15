All sections happy under TRS rule: Indrakaran Reddy

“Opposition parties would lose their identity and vanish over a period of time if they continue to make baseless allegations against the government,” says Minister

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy reiterated that the government’s sole agenda was development and welfare schemes. He was speaking at a meeting after formally inaugurating a compound wall and other developmental works created at Sri Sai Baba temple at Gandi Ramanna on the outskirts of Nirmal on Thursday.

“While adequate funds are being allocated for developing prominent pilgrim centres across Telangana, a special focus is laid on improving major temples of Nirmal district. Today, the shrines are crammed by devotees and spirituality among the public has gone up. All facilities are being created at the temples for the convenience of visitors,” Indrakaran Reddy stated.

The Minister said that Opposition parties were unable to realize the rapid growth being witnessed by the Nirmal Assembly constituency. They cannot accept the development and welfare schemes extended by the TRS government. While farmers are busy in farm operations, others are engaged in different activities. All sections are happy with the ruling of the TRS party.

“But, the Congress staged a protest against the hike of fuel prices in Nirmal town. The aim was to gain political mileage. People are well aware of the fact that whether the government is striving to better temples or is it trying to destroy the endowments department. The Congress must know that their activities are being observed by the citizens,” he opined. They should think before making absurd statements, he advised the national party.

Indrakaran Reddy suggested that the Opposition parties stop misleading the public under the guise of criticizing the government. He remarked that the reorganisation of districts simplified governance and gave rise to the creation of basic amenities and creation of infrastructure. “We will not tolerate the Congress if its leaders utter at their will. We will reply to it at the appropriate time,” he cautioned.

The Minister further said that the Nirmal district would be developed on many spheres, feeling the criticism as a blessing. Opposition parties would lose their identity and vanish over a period of time if they continue to make baseless allegations against the government.

He earlier laid the foundation stone for developmental works being taken up at Sri Sai Baba temple at Pyaramur village in Sarangapur mandal, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh. Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi and local public representatives were present.

