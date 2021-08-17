All set for 2-day ‘Hilife Exhibition’ in Hyderabad

The expo will present an enticing collection of wedding wear, fashion wear, designer wear, accessories, jewellery and more.

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: For the fashion lovers of Hyderabad, the biggest fashion and lifestyle event of the season ‘Hilife Exhibition’ is all set to be held at HICC Novotel, Hitec City, on August 29 and 30.

Actor Ananya Nagalla, top models, fashion enthusiasts and others participated in the pre-launch celebrations and a fashion showcase organised as the curtain raiser of Hilife Exhibition on Tuesday. The expo will present an enticing collection of wedding wear, fashion wear, designer wear, accessories, jewellery and more.

Aby Dominic, chief organiser, said Hilife Exhibition is recognised as the topmost fashion and lifestyle exhibition brand in the nation. All Covid safety protocols are being adhered to at the exhibition, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .