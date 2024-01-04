All set for annual Komuravelli Jatara in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple Komuravelli in Siddipet district.

Siddipet: The annual jatara of the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Komuravelli in Siddipet district will begin on January 7 with the celestial wedding of the presiding deity.

The temple authorities, district administration, and the police department are gearing up for the annual fete which will attract thousands of devotees from across the State and neighbouring States as well.

The celestial wedding of Mallikarjuna Swamy will be performed with his consorts Medala Devi and Kethamma Devi. On the eve of the celestial wedding, the priests will perform Drusti Kumbha and Ekadasha Rudrabhishekham. The Agnigundalu will also be performed on the night of the marriage when the devotees walk on fire. As part of the Saktotsvam, decorated bullock carts will be taken around the temple following the age-old tradition. On the following day, the temple priests will perform Laksh Bilwarchana for the presiding deities.

For the next 12 Sundays until April 7, they will observe Patnamvaram when a huge number of devotees will visit the temple. They will draw Patnam, a kind of unique painting, on the premises of the temple, to fulfill their vows. Endowment Minister Konda Surekha had reviewed the arrangements for the annual fete. Collector Siddipet Prasanth Jeevan Patil along with other department officials also visited the temple to review the arrangments for the Jathara.

The temple has been colourfully illuminated ahead of the jatara.