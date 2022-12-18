Komuravelly Mallikarjuna Swamy adorned with gold crown worth Rs 1 crore

Harish Rao announced that the State government would make two crowns for the Lord's consorts Medalamma Devi and Ketha Devi as well.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Siddipet: Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Komuravelly was adorned with a gold crown worth Rs.1 crore by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday on the occasion of the Lord’s Kalyanam. The crown was made of one and a half kilogram of gold.

Harish Rao announced that the State government would make two crowns for the Lord’s consorts Medalamma Devi and Ketha Devi as well. Rs.1 crore would be used for these two crowns from the temple’s revenue. The two gold crowns would be readied by next year’s celestial wedding, he said.

Also Read Siddipet: Komuravelly Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple decked up for annual Kalyana Mahotsavam