Siddipet: Traffic diverted as Moya Tummeda Vagu overflows

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Siddipet: In view of continuous rains in Siddipet district, Commissioner of Police N Swetha has called upon the people to stay away from water bodies and flowing streams as it poses a danger to their lives.

In a press statement on Thursday, the Commissioner has asked the police officials to work in coordination with revenue, and irrigation officials and local elected representatives. Asking them to keep barricades and traffic diversion cones at places where the people’s movement should be restricted, Swetha has directed the police to stay available round the clock.

The traffic has been diverted from Siddipet to Warangal Road as the Moya Tummeda stream was overflowing. The Commissioner has suggested the people going towards Warangal to take Basvapur-Koreddypally road. She has asked the people coming to Siddipet from Warangal to take Lakshampur-Koreddypallya and Basvapur roads to reach Siddipet.