All set for counting of votes in erstwhile Khammam

As many 340 counting staff, including micro observers would be engaged in counting of votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Collector VP Gautham speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Counting of votes of five Assembly constituencies to be done on Sunday would be completed in 103 rounds, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

Votes in EVMs would be counted after finishing counting of postal ballots. As many 340 counting staff, including micro observers would be engaged in counting of votes. Constituency-wise randomisation of counting staff was done on Saturday and they were allotted constituencies.

Table-wise randomisation of counting staff would be done at 5 am on Sunday morning. There would be 84 tables, of which 72 tables were for counting of EVM votes and 12 tables for postal ballots.

There would be 16 tables for counting of votes of Khammam Assembly constituency while 14 tables each were set up for Palair, Madhira, Sathupalli and Wyra constituencies, Gaugtham told the media here.

Votes of Khammam Assembly would be counted in 23 rounds, of Madhira in 20 rounds, of Palair and Sathupalli in 21 rounds while votes of Wyra Assembly votes would be counted in 18 rounds. The counting of votes would take place at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College at Ponnekal of Khammam Rural mandal.

Kothagudem Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said that all arrangements have been made for counting of votes of the five Assembly constituencies at Anubose Engineering College at Palvancha in the district. She inspected the counting centre on Saturday. She informed that 14 tables have been set up for each constituency for counting of votes.