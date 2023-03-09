| All Set For Opposition Unity During Bharat Jagruthi Protest For Womens Reservation Bill In Delhi

All set for Opposition unity during Bharat Jagruthi protest for Women’s Reservation Bill in Delhi

Led by BRS MLC K Kavitha, around 500-600 people will sit on hunger strike, demanding the Centre to pass the Women's Reservation Bill

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Spearheading the cause of Women’s Reservation Bill, Bharat Jagruthi will stage a day-long hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday.

About 5,000 supporters from 18 political parties, women’s organisations and civil organisations from 29 States, will participate in the protest.

The protest is expected to mark the unification of the Opposition parties. Several Opposition leaders including Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Omar Abdullah and other national leaders from BRS, National Conference, PDP, Akali Dal, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (U), RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and others, have confirmed their participation in support of the Bill.

Led by BRS MLC K Kavitha, around 500-600 people will sit on hunger strike, demanding the Centre to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill which has been long pending and ensure 33 percent reservation for women in the Parliament and State Legislatures.

Following directions from BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and P Sabitha Indra Reddy along with women MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders from BRS will participate in the day-long demonstration.

Mild tension prevailed at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, after the Delhi police asked the Bharat Jagruthi to confine itself to only half of the protest area as they gave permission to the BJP to stage another protest against the Delhi excise policy scam on the same premises.

However, Bharat Jagruthi organisers along with Kavitha argued that they made arrangements for participation of around 5,000 people for the dharna and had obtained all permissions in advance.

For reasons unknown, the BJP leadership had withdrawn from the Jantar Mantar and decided to stage protest at Deendayal Marg.