All set for two-day national cultural festival in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:47 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy will attend the valedictory programme on March 30. Nearly 6,000 seats were arranged at the grounds. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy will attend the valedictory programme on March 30. Nearly 6,000 seats were arranged at the grounds.

Warangal: All arrangements are in place for the national cultural festival ( Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav) for two days at the University Arts and Science College grounds, Subedari, here on March 29 and 30. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will inaugurate this mega festival. It is being conducted as a part of the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy will attend the valedictory programme on March 30. Nearly 6,000 seats were arranged at the grounds. While 300 seats were allotted to the VVIPs, 400 were allotted to VIPs and 200 for the media representatives.

Hanamkonda district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that the performance of local artists, artists from other States will be conducted as a part of the programme. It will also witness classical music performance by Hyderabad Brothers (Carnatic Vocals) and musical performance by Padma Shri Awardee Darshanam Mogilaiah , singer Mangali, and others. Noted music director and singer ‘Vandematram’ Srinivas and other popular playback singers will also perform at the event.

The day will also have classical dance performance by Dr K Padmaja Reddy. Folk artists perform impromptu throughout the day either on the stage or among the public. The main cultural performance is staged between 5.30pm to 10.30pm. Apart from folk troupes, eminent Padma and Sangeet Natak Akademi awarded classical artists covering all genres will perform at the Mahotsav.

Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav presents a unique opportunity to witness each and every folk, traditional, tribal, classical and popular art forms of India under a single roof where approximately more than 1000 artistes showcase their talent. Artists showcasing their traditional arts & crafts will set up stalls to sell their wares as well as demonstrate their exquisite craftsmanship.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .