All special passes cancelled in Vemulawada: Ponnam

In place of special passes, a Rs.300 ticket was introduced to have special darshan of the presiding deity

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Wednesday that all special passes issued earlier were cancelled on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri jatara scheduled to be held at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada from March 7 to 9.

In place of special passes, a Rs.300 ticket was introduced to have special darshan of the presiding deity. After the jatara, steps would be taken to develop Vemulawada on par with Srisailam temple.

The Minister instructed officials to make arrangements for darshan and develop a separate temple to perform Abhishekam and Kunkuma pujas. Each and every service and pujas being done in the shrine should be online for the convenience of devotees, he said.

Participating in a coordination meeting at the temple on Wednesday, the Minister reviewed the arrangements being made for the jatara.