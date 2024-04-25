Vemulawada temple authorities take action on 12 staff

Based on the recommendation, temple authorities initiated action against three AEOs, four supervisors, a senior assistant, two junior assistants, two outsourcing employees and a barber.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 April 2024, 08:08 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Officials of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, have initiated action against 12 of its staffers and a contract employee on charges of corruption and neglecting duties.

During raids carried out in the shrine in November 2022, vigilance officials had found irregularities in various wings of the temple and sent a report recommending to the State government to take action against a few staff members involved in corruption and neglecting duties.

Also Read CM doing vote bank politics by vowing on gods: Vinod Kumar

Based on the recommendation, temple authorities initiated action against three AEOs, four supervisors, a senior assistant, two junior assistants, two outsourcing employees and a barber.

Increments of three AEOs were stalled for neglecting duties. Besides imposing fines on the supervisor and junior assistant working in the Laddu prasadam wing, they were also served show cause notices as to why their increments should not be cut.

They were asked to pay the penalties within 15 days. A supervisor was asked to work in the godown to pay a shortfall of Rs.21,000, apart from being served a show cause notice as to why his increment should not be cut. Increments of a superintendent and junior assistant have also been cut. Increment of a senior assistant was also cut for not maintaining sanitation records properly.

A barber was removed from duties for collecting additional amounts from devotees, while a superintendent was issued a memo.