All you need to know about JEE 2021

Giving a major relief to students, the Union Education Ministry has scrapped 75 per cent marks in the Intermediate or Class XII board exams as eligibility criteria for admissions into any of the 23 IITs this year too.

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for admissions into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3. Every year, the entrance test is conducted in May. However, due to the prevailing pandemic situation, the examination has been delayed. Last year, the entrance test was held on September 27 after being rescheduled due to Covid-19.

The JEE Advanced 2021 will be organised by the IIT-Kharagpur in the computer-based test mode. Giving a major relief to students, the Union Education Ministry has scrapped 75 per cent marks in the Intermediate or Class XII board exams as eligibility criteria for admissions into any of the 23 IITs this year too. “As the Covid-19 crisis is not yet over, we have decided to remove eligibility criteria of scoring a minimum 75 per cent marks in Class XII exams for taking admissions in the IITs. The JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on July 3. Students have enough time to prepare for the entrance exam,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said recently.

Earlier, in addition to qualifying in the JEE Advanced students must score either a minimum of 75 per cent marks in Class XII or be among the top 20 percentile in the Board exams to get admissions in the IITs. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Education Ministry had relaxed the eligibility criteria norm the last year and extended it to this year as well.

This apart, the Union Education Ministry has also decided to allow candidates who qualified in the JEE Main 2020 but could not appear for the JEE Advanced 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic to directly appear for the JEE Advanced 2021. To be eligible for the JEE Advanced, students must qualify in the JEE Main and be among top 2.50 lakh candidates.

According to the schedule issued by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four sessions i.e., from February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, and May 24 to 28. The online application process is underway.

