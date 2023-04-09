‘Albela Albela’ video song released from ‘Ugram’ movie

The makers of 'Ugram' released the second single, 'Albela Albela' today. Natural Star Nani released the song.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Albela Albela’ is the second single from Allari Naresh‘s next film, ‘Ugram’. This Movie is the second collaboration between Allari Naresh and the director Vijay Kanakamedala after the blockbuster success of ‘Naandhi‘.

‘Ugram’ is going to be released on May 5 in theatres. So the makers are quickly releasing the promotional materials one after the other.

The makers of ‘Ugram’ have so far released the teaser and the first single, Deveri, from the film. It’s time for the second single now. Today, the makers released the second single, ‘Albela Albela’. Natural Star Nani released the song.

‘Albela Albela’ is sung by Revanth and Sravana Bhargavi. Bhaskarabhatla penned the lyrics. The music was composed by Sricharan Pakala. ‘Albela Albela’ looks completely like a family song, and it is joyful. The visuals of ‘Albela Albela’ show Allari Naresh, his wife Mirnaa Menon, and his daughter in the film. Most of the ‘Albela Albela’ song was shot on the beach.

‘Ugram’ is produced by Shine Screens. The film is going to be much more intense than ‘Naandhi’, as stated by Allari Naresh during the promotions for ‘Ugram’.