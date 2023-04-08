Albela Albela song promo from Ugram movie is out now

Albela Albela is going to be a song for all the families

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Source: Twitter/Allari Naresh

Hyderabad: Albela Albela is the second single from the film Ugram. Ugram is Allari Naresh’s second film under the direction of Vijay Kanakamedala, who delivered a blockbuster with the actor earlier titled Naandhi. Ugram is going to be released on May 5 in theatres.

Marking the release of the film Ugram in just one month, the makers started releasing promotional material for the film. We have already witnessed an intense teaser and a very breezy melody.

Now it’s time for the second single from the film. Albela Albela is going to be a song for all the families. The makers of Ugram are promoting this film by asking the audiences to dance for the song along with their families. Albela Albela song promo was released, and it was set on the beachside. Allari Naresh, along with the female lead, Mirnaa Menon, and their baby in the film are seen in the promo. Going by the vibe of the song, it looks like a holiday song. Sricharan Pakala composed the song. The full version of Albela Albela will be released tomorrow at 11:07 AM.

Ugram features Allari Naresh as an intense cop who is looking for some revenge, as seen in the teaser. Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala promised the Telugu audience that there would be much more pain and intensity in Ugram than Naandhi.

Ugram is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. The film’s trailer is expected to be released in the third week of April.