Allcargo Logistics appoints Suresh Kumar as Chief Executive Officer India

New Delhi: Allcargo Logistics on Monday said it has appointed Suresh Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer – India.

Allcargo Logistics Limited, part of The Avvashya Group, is an integrated logistics solutions provider including services across Multimodal Transport Operations, Container Freight Station (CFS) Operations/Inland Container Depot Operations, and Project & Engineering (P&E) Solutions and Logistics Park.

Kumar will head Allcargo’s CFS, P&E, and Contract Logistics divisions as well as focus on overall organizational compliance and adherence to internationally accepted ESG (Environment, Safety, and Governance) standards.

He will report to Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide and Gati, and to Adarsh Hegde, Joint Managing Director, Allcargo Logistics, on all operational matters.

Prior to Allcargo, mar was associated with Vodafone Idea as Operations Director.

