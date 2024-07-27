Couple duping businessman of Rs. 3.2 cr promising seat for son in ‘Stanford University’ arrested in Hyderabad

In order to cheat Sanjeev Kumar, the couple came up with an elaborate narrative and even created a fictitious character named Sumanth who they said was a staffer with White House in the USA.

Hyderabad: Claiming to have contacts in White House and offering to secure admission in Stanford University for his son, a couple from Madhapur cheated a businessman of Rs.3.25 crore.

According to Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials, the couple identified as P.Raghuram and P.Sunitha, residents of Madhapur in the city, promised the complainant, Ch.Sanjeev Kumar of securing a seat for his son in an undergraduate course at Stanford, one of the leading university in the USA.

EOW officials said the suspects impressed upon the victim that this White House staffer would help in securing the university admission. The couple then created fabricated admission documents of Stanford University and collected Rs. 3.25 crore from the businessman for admission of his son.

The officials said Raghuram used another SIM card and created WhatsApp chats as if he was constantly in contact with the fictional ‘Sumanth’. Raghuram told the victim that they were going to the USA to oversee the admission processes, but instead the couple went and spent time in Mysore.

Sanjeev Kumar who later grew suspicious, realised that he was being cheated and approached the police. The Cyberabad EOW officials booked a case and arrested the couple on charges of cheating. Raghuram was found to have been previous involved in a similar case in Kukatpally.