Allow lifting of IML, beer stocks from depots: Excise Director

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise Director Sarfaraz Ahmad here on Saturday asked all the Deputy Commissioners to allow bars, pubs and tourism bars lift Indian Made Liquor (IML) and beer stocks from depots up to November 11.

He asked the officials to take necessary action in this regard. The bars and pubs that were closed since March 23 were reopened last month.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .