Allow Telangana govt to take up infra works in BHEL: Medak MP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:33 AM, Sun - 19 June 22

MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, G Ranjith Reddy are presenting a representation to BHEL ED TS Varadarajan at his chambers in Ramachandrapuram Mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has asked the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) management to allow the Telangana government to provide all the infrastructure facilities in colonies built for BHEL employees around the BHEL township. As the BHEL management was not allowing the government to take up any works such as laying of pipelines for drinking water purposes, drainage pipelines and others. The MP along with other public representatives on Saturday has called on TS Varadarajan, Executive Director, BHEL.

Since the BHEL management was objecting to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from taking up any works in HIG, LIG, MAC Society, and MIG, and other colonies, Prabhakar Reddy along with MLA Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLA Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy, MLA Serlingampally Arikapudi Gandhi, Corporators Pushpa Nagesh, and Sindhu Adharsh Reddy have met the Executive Director at his chambers in BHEL township in Ramachandrapuram Mandal on Saturday.

The elected representatives said that they wanted to provide drinking water to saturation level besides avoiding the drainage water polluting the Rayasamudram tank by laying drainage pipelines. Talking to the ED, the Medak MP has also requested the management not to put BHEL sign boards in these colonies unless they get the acceptance of the respective colony societies. He has further asked them to clear the debris dumped at ICRISAT Fencing Colony and Annamayya Enclave for the benefit of the citizens.

The MLA Patancheru Mahipal Reddy has asked them to allot some seats to locals in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School located in BHEL township besides resolving the issues of Hindu and Christian burial grounds located near the township. They have appealed to the BHEL management to keep the entire campus clean by regularly cleaning it because it is causing a lot of inconveniences.