Allu Arjun and Sneha’s Goa holiday photo goes viral

In an Instagram post by Sneha, the celebrity couple can be seen posing by the beach while wearing chic vacation attire.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:04 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Celebrities rang in the New Year 2023 at a variety of exotic locations around the globe. The Allu family has been vacationing in Goa for a few days and a recent photo of Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy went viral on social media platforms.

In an Instagram post by Sneha, the celebrity couple can be seen posing by the beach while wearing chic vacation attire. The ‘Pushpa’ actor looked stylish in an all-white ensemble, while Sneha was dressed in a tie-dye dress. Sneha captioned the image, “#happynewyear #2023.” “Beautiful couple,” commented a fan under Sneha’s post. “Favourites,” added another fan.

While reposting a video of the Allu family and friends flying out to the destination in a private plane, Sneha wrote, “It’s gonna be a great year (sic).” The star wife’s engaging Instagram postings that share information about the family’s personal and professional lives keep her followers hooked.

After getting back to the city, Allu Arjun will resume the shooting of his upcoming biggie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is being helmed on a grand scale by Sukumar. The film’s shoot is expected to begin in February. Meanwhile, the actor also has projects such as ‘ICON’ with Venu Sriram and an untitled project with Koratala Siva.