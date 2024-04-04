Hyderabad: Police seize Alprazolam worth Rs 15 lakh, arrest two individuals

The police seized one kilogram of Alprazolam worth Rs. 15 lakh, a car, and cash Rs. 7.90 lakh from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 11:46 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad The Cyberabad SOT along with the TSNAB on Thursday caught two persons who were allegedly transporting Alprazolam.

The arrested persons A Sai Kumar Goud (37) and K Satya Narayana (45) had purchased Alprazolam from one Rakesh of Mahabubnagar and were planning to sell it to some persons when they were nabbed.

Satya Narayana, who owns a toddy compound was recently arrested in a similar case and remanded. After release from prison he resumed the illegal activity, said Mahabubnagar SOT, D Srinivas.