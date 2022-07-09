Amarnath yatra: Telangana sets up helpline at Delhi

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:57 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has set up two helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi for extending help to those who stuck in Amarnath yatra.

Devotees, who are stuck in the pilgrimage can call on the helpline numbers 011- 23380556 or 011-23380558.

Meanwhile, four passengers,including a woman from Jangaon got stuck in the Amarnath pilgrimage. The four passengers, who have been identified as Taduri Ramesh, Sidda Lakshamaiah, Lakshmi Narsaiah and Satyanarayanana, commenced their pilgrimage on July 3.

According to reports, Taduri Ramesh and Satyanarayana are said to be safe, while the safety and other details of two other passengers are still being awaited.

