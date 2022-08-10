Amazon extends deadline for KDP Pen to Publish Contest 5th Edition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:58 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: Amazon announced a deadline extension for submission of Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP)Pen to publish contest entries by another month to October 10.

The 5th edition of the contest was launched in July this year with the aim to encourage enthusiastic writers transform their dream of becoming an author, into reality. This flagship event by Amazon KDP will witness a judging panel consisting of renowned authors including Sudeep Nagarkar, Sudha Nair, Satya Vyas, Vijay Kakwani and Naga Chokkan for the 5th edition of this contest.

The process for registration is mentioned in detail on www.amazon.in/pentopublish and participants can sign up to the official Amazon KDP page and upload original, unpublished eBooks authored solely by participants in English, Hindi, or Tamil languages, using the KDP service. Amazon KDP Pen to Publish will announce 30 winners, top 10 in each language, who will win exciting cash prizes.