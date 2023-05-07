Amazon Summer Sale: Top brand smartphones get amazing discounts

Hyderabad: The Amazon Summer Sale began on May 4 and is going to end on May 8. The summer sale has huge discounts on top brands and cash-back offers on several products. We can say that do not miss the opportunity to grab your product with a discount.

By the way, if you are looking to buy a new brand smartphone then check out Amazon. The top model smartphones Apple, Samsung, Oneplus, LG, Xiaomi, and others are on great offer, and they will be available to Prime members 12 hours prior.

iPhone 14:

The Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) has an exchange discount of Rs 19,950, and it also depends on your old phone model and condition. It also has a 10% discount up to Rs 1000 on ICIC credit card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000. So with overall offers, the price of the iPhone 14 can drop to Rs 49,000.

OnePlus 11 5G:

The OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is offered for 56,999. Even better, customers may exchange an old smartphone for a discount of up to Rs 19,950. The 10% discount is also available on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs 5,000 for Prime users only. So the price of OnePlus 11 5G drops to Rs. 40,000 with all the discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:

The Samsung S20 FE 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is available for Rs 30,499. You can exchange an old smartphone for a discount of up to Rs 20,450. The 10% discount is also available on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs 5,000 for Prime users only. Including all discounts, the smartphone price drops to Rs 15,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is available for Rs 19,999. Customers may also exchange an old smartphone for a discount of up to Rs 18,450. The 10% discount is also available on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs 5,000 for Prime users only.