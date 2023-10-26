Ambati Rambabu takes a dig at Bhuvaneswari yatra

Observing that she had begun the yatra only to gain sympathy, Rambabu asked her whether she was ready for a Central probe into their assets.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

File photo of Ambati Rambabu.

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has observed that any movement by the opposition Telugu Desam Party seeking truth would cause further problems to its president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Referring to the `Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should prevail) yatra launched by Chandrababu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, he told media persons here on Thursday that the former Chief Minister was in prison today only because there was ample evidence in the skill development scam.

‘Bhuvaneswari has taken up a yatra in the name of `truth should prevail’. Instead, she should launch a movement calling for victory to corruption, victory to lies and injustice which may benefit them,” he remarked.

Observing that she had begun the yatra only to gain sympathy, Rambabu asked her whether she was ready for a Central probe into their assets. “If you seek the probe, truth will prevail,” he commented.

On the allegations by AP BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari regarding liquor, the minister pointed out that the liquor sales had come down after YSR Congress Party came to power. No new distilleries, nor new brands were allowed. The Boom Boom beer and President Medal brands were introduced during the Chandrababu regime, he recalled.