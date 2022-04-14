Ambedkar is not a slogan, a policy for Telangana: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao participating in 131st birthday celebrations of Ambedkar held in Sircilla town on Thursday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that the word Ambedkar was a slogan for a few political parties. However, it was a policy for the Telangana government. A majority of the people would confine themselves to talk about Ambedkarism. However, they would not show interest in implementation.

It was the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who completely grasped Ambedkar’s ideology and was going ahead with the implementation of it. The long standing dream of separate Telangana state was materialized only because of the Indian constitution written by Ambedkar. Rama Rao made these comments while participating in 131st birthday celebrations of Ambedkar held in Sircilla town on Thursday.

As part of the process to realise the aspirations of Ambedkar, Chief Minister has launched Dalit Bandhu scheme in the state and allocated Rs 17,800 crore in the present budget for its implementation. For the first time in the country’s history, such a huge amount was allocated to a single welfare scheme. Two lakh dalits are going to get the benefit under the scheme, the Minister informed.

Unlike other government schemes, Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing the scheme in an agitation mode. Stating that central government copied Mission Bhagiratha and Rythu Bandhu schemes, Minister said that the entire country was watching Telangana about the implementation of Dalit Bandhu. Crores of dalits would get benefitted if the scheme was implemented across the country, he opined.

Not only education and employment, dalits have been provided reservations in contracts and licenses issued by the state government. Telangana state was spending more funds than that of SC sub-plan for the growth of dalits. The schemes and policies being implemented in the state for the welfare of dalits have become a role to the entire nation.

In order to provide a better future, residential schools were opened to provide quality education to poor students irrespective of caste and religion, he said and informed that it was the Chief Minister who opened 50 women residential colleges for dalits. Informing that SC Gurukulams were role models for the country, Rama Rao said that students studying in gurukulams got seats in prestigious institutions across the country by securing top ranks at the national level. Government was providing Rs 20 lakh grant to SC student who want to pursue higher studies in foreign countries.

Later, Minister distributed dalit bandhu cheques to 119 beneficiaries after inaugurating the newly construct Ambedkar bhavan in Sircilla-Vemulawada bypass road. On the occasion, Rama Rao had a community lunch with beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister termed the Chief Minister as reformist and transformer since Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard to materialize liberty, equality and fraternity taught by Ambedkar. Talent was not a property of anybody else and everybody having their own talent. However, they would develop depending upon opportunities.

In the entire world, there were only two castes such as rich and poor. Chief Minister has introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme for the upliftment of downtrodden sections. Terming it as a revolutionary and challenging decision, Minister opined that crores of dalits across the country would get benefit if the scheme was implemented successfully. Wishing the dalits to strengthen their economic status, Rama Rao advised beneficiaries to select more benefited units with the help of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI).

Talking about various welfare schemes introduced by the state government, the Minister said the Chief Minister has created wonders within a span of seven years and implemented innovative programmes which were not materialized during the last 75 years. Besides 24 hours power supply to the agriculture sector, parched lands were turned into green fields by constructing Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The ground water table in the district scaled up to six meter height with construction of various projects developed as part of Kaleshwaram project. Permanent solution for the drinking water problem was found with the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

